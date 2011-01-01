Serving all Metro Detroit areas with delicious drinks and friendly service. Certified Mixologist/Bartender. We bring the bar to you for every private event. Specializing in: Adult and Children Birthday Parties, Prom send-off, Graduation/Open House Parties, Weddings, Receptions, Bridal Showers, Baby Showers, Bachelor/Bachelorette parties and more!
Mocktails/Kiddie drinks along with our signature Cocktails & Mixed drinks!!
Delicious Cocktails!!!
Don't just read about us, book us and have our bartenders make you the perfect cocktail for every event!!
Customer provides the alcohol & ice. I'll provide all the other essentials including 3 signature mixed drinks with a customized menu, fresh fruits, mixes, cups, straws, drink napkins and more with 4hours of service for 50 or less guests.
Customer provides ice. I will provide the liquor and all other essentials including 3 signature mixed drinks with a customized menu, cups, straws, drink napkins, fresh fruits and more with 4 hours of service for 50 or less guest. (Please note that the liquor I provide is not top shelf liquor. There’s an upcharge for customers requesting top shelf liquor)
Special request are available
Non refundable $50 deposit required upon booking to secure your date. The $50 does go toward your total.
MyxxDivaa Mobile Bartending is now offering Mimosa Bar set ups or Full Brunch set ups *food excluded* Mimosa Bar includes 2 bottles of Champagne, 3 assorted juices, & Fresh Fruit- $150 Brunch set includes bottles of Champagne, 3 assorted juices, Fresh Fruit, food signs, plates, plasticware, and brunch decor- $250 Book #yourfavoritebartender 🤸🏽♀️🤸🏽♀️🎊🍾🥂
Drinks and Popsicles Togo!
